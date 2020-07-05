2202 Richmond Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Terrific floor plan! This one-story home has an isolated master, two large living spaces and a kitchen that opens to the dining and living areas. The kitchen features solid oak cabinets, an island and breakfast bar. The home also has recessed lighting, wood window coverings, colonist interior doors, French doors, crown moulding and chair rails. The kitchen has a gas cooktop, a Kohler sink and comes with the fridge! The master bathroom has dual vanities, garden tub and a separate shower. Step out of the kitchen to the back patio, which features a top-quality Andersen Gliding Patio Door. You will love the convenience of this neighborhood to Mansfield parks, shops, restaurants and Mansfield ISD schools!