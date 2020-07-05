All apartments in Mansfield
2202 Richmond Circle
2202 Richmond Circle

2202 Richmond Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2202 Richmond Circle, Mansfield, TX 76063
Heritage Estates

Amenities

Property Amenities
Terrific floor plan! This one-story home has an isolated master, two large living spaces and a kitchen that opens to the dining and living areas. The kitchen features solid oak cabinets, an island and breakfast bar. The home also has recessed lighting, wood window coverings, colonist interior doors, French doors, crown moulding and chair rails. The kitchen has a gas cooktop, a Kohler sink and comes with the fridge! The master bathroom has dual vanities, garden tub and a separate shower. Step out of the kitchen to the back patio, which features a top-quality Andersen Gliding Patio Door. You will love the convenience of this neighborhood to Mansfield parks, shops, restaurants and Mansfield ISD schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2202 Richmond Circle have any available units?
2202 Richmond Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2202 Richmond Circle have?
Some of 2202 Richmond Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2202 Richmond Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2202 Richmond Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 Richmond Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2202 Richmond Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 2202 Richmond Circle offer parking?
No, 2202 Richmond Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2202 Richmond Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2202 Richmond Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 Richmond Circle have a pool?
No, 2202 Richmond Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2202 Richmond Circle have accessible units?
No, 2202 Richmond Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 Richmond Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2202 Richmond Circle has units with dishwashers.

