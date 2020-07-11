Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup carpet oven range stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center dog park hot tub

Come experience style in the suburbs at Villas di Lucca; an oasis of Tuscan luxury with a modern twist. We are a beautiful community, offering 1, 2, 3 bedroom apartment homes, and townhomes for rent. Rich Italian embellishments line the facade; featuring stucco accents and ornate tile roofing. The Villas' location is peripheral perfection giving you access to all of Mansfield's hot spots. Immerse yourself in the surrounding nature where parks abound and an outdoor fitness center provides you with ample opportunity for fresh air. Interior advantages span from fabulous Tuscan touches of rich slate and hard wood flooring, Morano glass tile, over sized open concept floor plans, designer color schemes, gourmet kitchens with granite counter tops and custom wood cabinetry. Community conveniences include an Italian resort style swimming pool showcasing multi-tier water features as well as tanning ledges, numerous outdoor social spots with kitchen and grilling stations fully equipped with TV and WiFi. Our residents have the luxury of living in a self sufficient location where all you need is right outside your front door. Enjoy upscale restaurants, stylish boutiques, and enticing entertainment venues at Shoppes di Lucca. Live life locally and take advantage of having everything you need at your fingertips. Villas di Lucca offers you the upper echelon in amenities and residences. Come experience city excitement, suburbia style.