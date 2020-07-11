All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Villas di Lucca

1601 E. Debbie Ln · (682) 305-3262
Location

1601 E. Debbie Ln, Mansfield, TX 76063

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4307 · Avail. now

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 689 sqft

Unit 6203 · Avail. now

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 689 sqft

Unit 2206 · Avail. now

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 689 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4301 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Unit 3313 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1138 sqft

Unit 1319 · Avail. now

$2,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1512 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2309 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1326 sqft

Unit 1301 · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1326 sqft

Unit 1321 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,335

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1322 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villas di Lucca.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
carpet
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
dog park
hot tub
Come experience style in the suburbs at Villas di Lucca; an oasis of Tuscan luxury with a modern twist. We are a beautiful community, offering 1, 2, 3 bedroom apartment homes, and townhomes for rent. Rich Italian embellishments line the facade; featuring stucco accents and ornate tile roofing. The Villas' location is peripheral perfection giving you access to all of Mansfield's hot spots. Immerse yourself in the surrounding nature where parks abound and an outdoor fitness center provides you with ample opportunity for fresh air. Interior advantages span from fabulous Tuscan touches of rich slate and hard wood flooring, Morano glass tile, over sized open concept floor plans, designer color schemes, gourmet kitchens with granite counter tops and custom wood cabinetry. Community conveniences include an Italian resort style swimming pool showcasing multi-tier water features as well as tanning ledges, numerous outdoor social spots with kitchen and grilling stations fully equipped with TV and WiFi. Our residents have the luxury of living in a self sufficient location where all you need is right outside your front door. Enjoy upscale restaurants, stylish boutiques, and enticing entertainment venues at Shoppes di Lucca. Live life locally and take advantage of having everything you need at your fingertips. Villas di Lucca offers you the upper echelon in amenities and residences. Come experience city excitement, suburbia style.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $150 (admin fee)
Additional: Thrash is $21.35 included in Water bill and water is based on usage.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: aggressive breeds
Dogs
restrictions: yes, breed restrictions
Cats
restrictions: no
Parking Details: open parking; Carport: $45/month; Garage: $125/month.
Storage Details: 8' x 8' - $25/month and Garage: $125/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villas di Lucca have any available units?
Villas di Lucca has 14 units available starting at $1,090 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does Villas di Lucca have?
Some of Villas di Lucca's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villas di Lucca currently offering any rent specials?
Villas di Lucca is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villas di Lucca pet-friendly?
Yes, Villas di Lucca is pet friendly.
Does Villas di Lucca offer parking?
Yes, Villas di Lucca offers parking.
Does Villas di Lucca have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Villas di Lucca offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Villas di Lucca have a pool?
Yes, Villas di Lucca has a pool.
Does Villas di Lucca have accessible units?
Yes, Villas di Lucca has accessible units.
Does Villas di Lucca have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villas di Lucca has units with dishwashers.
