Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:19 PM

71 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mansfield, TX

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
Landing at Mansfield
1701 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
711 sqft
Tropically styled pool accented by rocky waterfall. Resident lounge with billiards and shuffleboard. Open homes with breakfast bars. Half a mile to US-287.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
13 Units Available
Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$974
745 sqft
Sitting just off I-287 and close to Estes Park. Units offer custom accent walls, pantries, linen closet, black appliances, pool views and 9-foot ceilings. On-site amenities include pool and garages.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
28 Units Available
Evolv
370 N State Highway 360, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
783 sqft
Fitness center with cardio and strength-training machines, free weights. Grassy pet park with agility equipment, benches. Immediate access to Highway 360.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
17 Units Available
Villas di Lucca
1601 E. Debbie Ln, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
780 sqft
Italian-style homes with Murano glass tile, gourmet kitchens and custom wood cabinetry. Community amenities include grilling stations, a resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Near dining, shops and entertainment at Shoppes di Lucca.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Villaggio
1701 E Debbie Ln, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,063
799 sqft
These brand new apartment homes put design front and center, with pendant lighting, wood floors, breakfast nooks, and European cabinets. Plus, both Dallas and Fort Worth are only a short drive away.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
14 Units Available
The Atlantic Mansfield
3251 Matlock Rd, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,123
794 sqft
Luxurious community featuring pool, BBQ area and gym. Great location, close to DFA's major thoroughfares. Apartments include air conditioning, breakfast bar, private patio or balcony, and dishwasher.
Last updated June 14 at 06:49pm
16 Units Available
Bexley on Main
751 N Main St, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,134
871 sqft
Industrial-style apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Lots of community amenities, including a pool, community kitchen and lounge with fire pit. Soak up nature at nearby Katherine Rose Memorial Park. Near US 287.
Last updated June 14 at 06:56pm
9 Units Available
Parc at Mansfield
420 N State Highway 360, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,103
737 sqft
This gated community offers residents covered parking, a fitness center and pool with tanning deck. Apartments feature granite countertops, walk-in closets and kitchen islands. Convenient to the Kroger Marketplace and Mansfield High School.
Last updated June 14 at 06:40pm
11 Units Available
Mansions Of Mansfield
400 N State Highway 360, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
751 sqft
Great location for commuters off Highway 460 and close to Mansfield National Golf Course. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, and garden tubs. Community offers an online portal, maintenance service, and more.
Last updated June 14 at 06:58pm
38 Units Available
Julian at South Pointe
1300 Lowe Road, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
784 sqft
Find the peace and quiet you deserve at The Julian at South Pointe, brand new apartments located in Mansfield. Luxurious and serene, The Julian is designed for those seeking to leave behind the chaos of big city life.
Results within 5 miles of Mansfield
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Sheffield Village
15 Units Available
Arioso Apartments & Townhomes
3030 Claremont Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$893
663 sqft
Luxury amenities like hot and cold spas, tanning bed. Resort-style pools with sun shelf and fountains. Open floor plans, large kitchens with breakfast bars. Five minutes to I-20 and Highway 360.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
19 Units Available
Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
710 sqft
Wimbledon Oaks in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex offers unique floor-plans and newly renovated residences with tons of amenities. Enjoy large patios, sunrooms, on-site parking, swimming pool and fitness facility. Kitchens feature modern-fixtures and high-end details.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Bardin Oaks
4624 Windstone Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$997
727 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes are pet-friendly with cozy kitchens, in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, fitness center, playground. Easy access to local shopping, dining and entertainment. Near I-20, Arlington Municipal Airport.
Last updated June 14 at 06:29pm
191 Units Available
The Mansions at Lake Ridge
7402 Lake Ridge Parkway, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,186
739 sqft
At Mansions at Lake Ridge, suburban living takes a refreshing twist. Apartment homes are intelligently clustered to preserve open green spacejust one of the communitys many environmentally conscious design features.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
11 Units Available
Bexley Mansfield
6310 S State Highway 360, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
781 sqft
The newly constructed Bexley Mansfield Luxury Apartment Community is conveniently located along Highway 360, equidistant between downtown Dallas and downtown Fort Worth making it easy to live close to where you work and also where you like to play.
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
12 Units Available
Ranch Three0Five
305 Ranch Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
774 sqft
Stylish, well-equipped apartments in south Arlington, close to The Parks at Arlington shopping mall. Six Flags and the AT&T Stadium are also within 10 miles. Amenities include swimming pool and 24-hour laundry facilities.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
684 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with large living rooms and walk-in closets. On-site management available. Property offers residents the opportunity to play volleyball, work out, relax in hot tub, and more on-site. Close to Treepoint Park.
Last updated June 14 at 06:37pm
$
7 Units Available
Villas at the Parks
3638 Waverly Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
503 sqft
Welcome home to Villas at The Parks Apartments! Our quaint and cozy community offers newly-renovated one and two bedroom apartments and lofts, featuring a variety of upscale designer finishes, such as vinyl wood-inspired flooring, quartz
Last updated June 14 at 07:03pm
18 Units Available
Walnut Creek
5901 Valleycreek Ln, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
705 sqft
Walnut Creek Apartment is a charming community located on south side of Arlington, TX. We offer a variety of floor plans with 10 unique 1 & 2 bedroom designs to choose from.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
31 Units Available
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
752 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with fireplaces and extra storage. Community highlights include a coffee bar, media room and pool. Minutes from I-20. Close to The Parks at Arlington if you want to shop, dine and relax.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
33 Units Available
Aura 3Fifty One
3655 Prairie Waters Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,155
818 sqft
Exquisite apartments with open layouts, garden tubs, and designer fixtures. Residents can enjoy the on-site coffee bar, conference room, swimming pool, and athletic center. Close to I-30. Near Mountain Creek Speedway and Bowles Park.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
720 sqft
Riverside Apartments in Arlington, TX is a community that offers upscale amenities, elegant designs, and great service.
Last updated June 14 at 06:09pm
11 Units Available
Falcon Lakes
6504 Falcon River Way, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
689 sqft
The lifestyle you've been looking for can be found at Falcon Lakes! Welcome to Falcon Lakes Apartment Homes, Arlington's premier luxury community! Our upscale community was meticulously planned for a luxurious lifestyle.
Last updated June 14 at 06:07pm
$
Treepoint
11 Units Available
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$824
617 sqft
Where our award winning staff will meet and exceed your expectations. Come and experience the good life at a peaceful community where you can relax by our two sparkling pools, pick up the pace in our 24 hour fitness center, and much more.

June 2020 Mansfield Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Mansfield Rent Report. Mansfield rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mansfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Mansfield rents declined over the past month

Mansfield rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 2.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Mansfield stand at $1,242 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,543 for a two-bedroom. Mansfield's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Mansfield, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.1% over the past year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Mansfield

    As rents have increased moderately in Mansfield, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Mansfield is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Mansfield's median two-bedroom rent of $1,543 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.2% rise in Mansfield.
    • While Mansfield's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Mansfield than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Mansfield is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

