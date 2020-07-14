Amenities
Bexley on Main is an eclectic community situated near the historic downtown district of Mansfield, Texas. Bexley on Main offers one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes and lofts. The living spaces are unique loft-style dwellings with a modern industrial aesthetic. Large windows allow for an abundance of light, and add an open, airy feeling to each apartment home. Live, be inspired, and express yourself in this creative hub that marries classic sensibilities with contemporary creativity.
Bexley on Main in Mansfield, Texas is a place to live, a place to play, and a place to relax. Cool off or soak in some sun by our refreshing and shimmering pool, maintain an active lifestyle within our dual-level fitness center, play a game of billiards, or plan your weekend out in Fort Worth, with the life of the city at your doorstep. Bexley on Main offers the feel of owning your own house with the ease and convenience of a rental apartment. Come by Bexley on Main today, and see how effortless Texas living can be.