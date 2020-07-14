Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities carport clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly elevator 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments coffee bar conference room courtyard dog grooming area game room online portal package receiving shuffle board trash valet yoga

Bexley on Main is an eclectic community situated near the historic downtown district of Mansfield, Texas. Bexley on Main offers one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes and lofts. The living spaces are unique loft-style dwellings with a modern industrial aesthetic. Large windows allow for an abundance of light, and add an open, airy feeling to each apartment home. Live, be inspired, and express yourself in this creative hub that marries classic sensibilities with contemporary creativity.



Bexley on Main in Mansfield, Texas is a place to live, a place to play, and a place to relax. Cool off or soak in some sun by our refreshing and shimmering pool, maintain an active lifestyle within our dual-level fitness center, play a game of billiards, or plan your weekend out in Fort Worth, with the life of the city at your doorstep. Bexley on Main offers the feel of owning your own house with the ease and convenience of a rental apartment. Come by Bexley on Main today, and see how effortless Texas living can be.