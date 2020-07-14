All apartments in Mansfield
Bexley on Main
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Bexley on Main

751 N Main St · (833) 428-3069
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

751 N Main St, Mansfield, TX 76063

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1320 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,204

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 657 sqft

Unit 2122 · Avail. Oct 3

$1,244

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 751 sqft

Unit 3304 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,269

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 751 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2206 · Avail. now

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1052 sqft

Unit 3202 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Unit 2211 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,614

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1052 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bexley on Main.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
elevator
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
game room
online portal
package receiving
shuffle board
trash valet
yoga
Bexley on Main is an eclectic community situated near the historic downtown district of Mansfield, Texas. Bexley on Main offers one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes and lofts. The living spaces are unique loft-style dwellings with a modern industrial aesthetic. Large windows allow for an abundance of light, and add an open, airy feeling to each apartment home. Live, be inspired, and express yourself in this creative hub that marries classic sensibilities with contemporary creativity.

Bexley on Main in Mansfield, Texas is a place to live, a place to play, and a place to relax. Cool off or soak in some sun by our refreshing and shimmering pool, maintain an active lifestyle within our dual-level fitness center, play a game of billiards, or plan your weekend out in Fort Worth, with the life of the city at your doorstep. Bexley on Main offers the feel of owning your own house with the ease and convenience of a rental apartment. Come by Bexley on Main today, and see how effortless Texas living can be.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bexley on Main have any available units?
Bexley on Main has 16 units available starting at $1,204 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does Bexley on Main have?
Some of Bexley on Main's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bexley on Main currently offering any rent specials?
Bexley on Main is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bexley on Main pet-friendly?
Yes, Bexley on Main is pet friendly.
Does Bexley on Main offer parking?
Yes, Bexley on Main offers parking.
Does Bexley on Main have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bexley on Main offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bexley on Main have a pool?
Yes, Bexley on Main has a pool.
Does Bexley on Main have accessible units?
No, Bexley on Main does not have accessible units.
Does Bexley on Main have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bexley on Main has units with dishwashers.
