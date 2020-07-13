Mansions Of Mansfield

Lease Length: 3-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 for single applicant, $85 for married couple
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. 50 pound weight limit.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Garages and Carports available.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.