Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

Mansions Of Mansfield

400 N State Highway 360 · (863) 877-3104
Location

400 N State Highway 360, Mansfield, TX 76063

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1616 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 751 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 914 · Avail. now

$1,339

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 926 sqft

Unit 421 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,339

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 926 sqft

Unit 422 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,339

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 926 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mansions Of Mansfield.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
furnished
w/d hookup
extra storage
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
garage
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
Mansions of Mansfield is located right off of Hwy 360 South, next to the Mansfield National Golf Course and Mansfield ISD Stadium! Beautiful interiors that include: fireplaces on all 2nd level floors with vaulted ceilings, W/D connections, garden tubs (in select units), Refrigerator w/Icemakers, built-in computer desks and much more! Large walk-in closets add to the storage, as well as patio and balcony storage.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 for single applicant, $85 for married couple
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. 50 pound weight limit.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Garages and Carports available.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mansions Of Mansfield have any available units?
Mansions Of Mansfield has 14 units available starting at $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does Mansions Of Mansfield have?
Some of Mansions Of Mansfield's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mansions Of Mansfield currently offering any rent specials?
Mansions Of Mansfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mansions Of Mansfield pet-friendly?
Yes, Mansions Of Mansfield is pet friendly.
Does Mansions Of Mansfield offer parking?
Yes, Mansions Of Mansfield offers parking.
Does Mansions Of Mansfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mansions Of Mansfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mansions Of Mansfield have a pool?
Yes, Mansions Of Mansfield has a pool.
Does Mansions Of Mansfield have accessible units?
No, Mansions Of Mansfield does not have accessible units.
Does Mansions Of Mansfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mansions Of Mansfield has units with dishwashers.
