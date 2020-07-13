All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:25 AM

Parc at Mansfield

420 N State Highway 360 · (256) 272-9659
Location

420 N State Highway 360, Mansfield, TX 76063

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5206 · Avail. now

$1,103

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

Unit 5106 · Avail. now

$1,153

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

Unit 4207 · Avail. now

$1,173

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2213 · Avail. Oct 9

$1,443

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 978 sqft

Unit 2202 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,443

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 978 sqft

Unit 2112 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,603

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1091 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parc at Mansfield.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
carport
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
Parc at Mansfield provides an ideal combination of style and comfort to make you feel right at home. Our one and two bedroom apartments offer expansive and open floor plans with natural light, lofty nine feet ceilings, ceiling fans, plush carpet in bedrooms, granite countertops, pantries, linen closets, soaker tubs, walk-in closets, patios and balconies and so much more. Select units feature gas grills, island kitchens, wood flooring, double sink vanities, shower stalls, and built-in bookshelves and desks. Our gated community is equipped with a sparkling pool with tanning ledge, modern clubhouse, covered parking, impressive fitness center and rentable storage. \n\nOur community is conveniently nestled between Fort Worth and Dallas. We offer an escape from the hassles associated with city living and do everything we can to help our residents kick back and relax. We are located near several Mansfield ISD schools and just a quick drive away from local dining, shopping and entertainment options. The best of Mansfield is right around the corner when you call Parc at Mansfield home.\n

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Weight Limit: 50 lbs.
Parking Details: Carport: $35/month; Garage: $150/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parc at Mansfield have any available units?
Parc at Mansfield has 7 units available starting at $1,103 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does Parc at Mansfield have?
Some of Parc at Mansfield's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parc at Mansfield currently offering any rent specials?
Parc at Mansfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parc at Mansfield pet-friendly?
Yes, Parc at Mansfield is pet friendly.
Does Parc at Mansfield offer parking?
Yes, Parc at Mansfield offers parking.
Does Parc at Mansfield have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Parc at Mansfield offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Parc at Mansfield have a pool?
Yes, Parc at Mansfield has a pool.
Does Parc at Mansfield have accessible units?
No, Parc at Mansfield does not have accessible units.
Does Parc at Mansfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parc at Mansfield has units with dishwashers.
