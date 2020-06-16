8805 15th Street

Amenities

Newly Constructed 3/2/2 in Frenship School District - This newly constructed home offers great living space, an awesome master bedroom with two large walk in closets, modern fixtures and tall ceilings. The kitchen is outfitted with granite countertops, modern backsplash, stainless range and dishwasher and is open to the living area for entertaining. Call for appointment today to see this beautiful new home in Frenship School district.

Roommates Considered (2), Dogs Considered (2) $300 per pet deposit. Schools: Willow Bend Elementary, Terra Vista Middles School, Frenship High School



