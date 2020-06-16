All apartments in Lubbock
8805 15th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

8805 15th Street

8805 15th Street · (806) 794-5800
Location

8805 15th Street, Lubbock, TX 79416

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8805 15th Street · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1401 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
Newly Constructed 3/2/2 in Frenship School District - This newly constructed home offers great living space, an awesome master bedroom with two large walk in closets, modern fixtures and tall ceilings. The kitchen is outfitted with granite countertops, modern backsplash, stainless range and dishwasher and is open to the living area for entertaining. Call for appointment today to see this beautiful new home in Frenship School district.
Roommates Considered (2), Dogs Considered (2) $300 per pet deposit. Schools: Willow Bend Elementary, Terra Vista Middles School, Frenship High School

(RLNE4974471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8805 15th Street have any available units?
8805 15th Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 8805 15th Street have?
Some of 8805 15th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8805 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8805 15th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8805 15th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8805 15th Street is pet friendly.
Does 8805 15th Street offer parking?
No, 8805 15th Street does not offer parking.
Does 8805 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8805 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8805 15th Street have a pool?
No, 8805 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8805 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 8805 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8805 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8805 15th Street has units with dishwashers.
