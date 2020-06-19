Amenities

6716 67th St is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1500 sq ft. home, located in the Frenship ISD. The home has a water softener, granite counter-tops, all stainless steel kitchen appliances, laminate flooring, carpeted bedrooms, extra large walk-in closets, an isolated master, and more!



Pets are welcome (No Cats) with a $300 one-time, non-refundable pet fee (covers 2 pets) and $20 rent per pet, per month, with restrictions. We comply with Fair Housing Guidelines when it comes to Service Animals and Emotional Support Animals.



Managed by Coldwell Banker Property Management please call 806-758-7928 to schedule a showing!



