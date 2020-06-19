All apartments in Lubbock
Home
/
Lubbock, TX
/
6716 67th
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:14 AM

6716 67th

6716 67th Street · (806) 758-7928
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6716 67th Street, Lubbock, TX 79424

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6716 67th St is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1500 sq ft. home, located in the Frenship ISD. The home has a water softener, granite counter-tops, all stainless steel kitchen appliances, laminate flooring, carpeted bedrooms, extra large walk-in closets, an isolated master, and more!

Pets are welcome (No Cats) with a $300 one-time, non-refundable pet fee (covers 2 pets) and $20 rent per pet, per month, with restrictions. We comply with Fair Housing Guidelines when it comes to Service Animals and Emotional Support Animals.

Managed by Coldwell Banker Property Management please call 806-758-7928 to schedule a showing!

(RCTA-2)

Amenities: No Dangerous Breeds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6716 67th have any available units?
6716 67th has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 6716 67th have?
Some of 6716 67th's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6716 67th currently offering any rent specials?
6716 67th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6716 67th pet-friendly?
Yes, 6716 67th is pet friendly.
Does 6716 67th offer parking?
No, 6716 67th does not offer parking.
Does 6716 67th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6716 67th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6716 67th have a pool?
No, 6716 67th does not have a pool.
Does 6716 67th have accessible units?
No, 6716 67th does not have accessible units.
Does 6716 67th have units with dishwashers?
No, 6716 67th does not have units with dishwashers.
