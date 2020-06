Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This Newer home is with in 15 min of TEXAS TECH University . Has 3 bedrooms with 3 full baths and a Double car garage. You will find granite in the kitchen and tile floors everywhere but the bedrooms. The back yard has a patio and the yard has auto sprinklers. Call today for your showing Washer Dryer and Frig are included