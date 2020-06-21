4807 Harvard Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Absolutely Perfect Home With Charm, Character, And Beautiful Updates! Custom Plantation Shutters Throughout And Lots Of Natural Light. Special Ceilings, With A Nice Open Floorplan For Entertaining. The Kitchen Is Fantastic With Nice Long Island, Good Size Bartop Open Into The Living Area, And Beautiful Stainless Steel Appliances. Isolated Master Bedroom And Spacious Layout With Comfortable Master Bath. Pets Allowed With An Additional Pet Deposit But Will Be Subject To Size Age And Breed. Don't Miss Out On This Great Home!