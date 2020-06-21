All apartments in Lubbock
4807 Harvard Street
4807 Harvard Street

4807 Harvard Street · (806) 793-0703
Location

4807 Harvard Street, Lubbock, TX 79416
North by Northwest

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1671 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Absolutely Perfect Home With Charm, Character, And Beautiful Updates! Custom Plantation Shutters Throughout And Lots Of Natural Light. Special Ceilings, With A Nice Open Floorplan For Entertaining. The Kitchen Is Fantastic With Nice Long Island, Good Size Bartop Open Into The Living Area, And Beautiful Stainless Steel Appliances. Isolated Master Bedroom And Spacious Layout With Comfortable Master Bath. Pets Allowed With An Additional Pet Deposit But Will Be Subject To Size Age And Breed. Don't Miss Out On This Great Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4807 Harvard Street have any available units?
4807 Harvard Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
Is 4807 Harvard Street currently offering any rent specials?
4807 Harvard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4807 Harvard Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4807 Harvard Street is pet friendly.
Does 4807 Harvard Street offer parking?
Yes, 4807 Harvard Street does offer parking.
Does 4807 Harvard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4807 Harvard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4807 Harvard Street have a pool?
No, 4807 Harvard Street does not have a pool.
Does 4807 Harvard Street have accessible units?
No, 4807 Harvard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4807 Harvard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4807 Harvard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4807 Harvard Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4807 Harvard Street does not have units with air conditioning.
