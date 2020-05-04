All apartments in Lubbock
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

4414 45th Street

4414 45th Street · (806) 407-2106 ext. 1
Location

4414 45th Street, Lubbock, TX 79414
Stubbs-Stewart

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4414 45th Street · Avail. Aug 1

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1434 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
4414 45th Street Available 08/01/20 Available August! 4 beds / 2 bath / 2 carport - PRE LEASING FOR AUGUST 2020
**Washer and Dryer and Lawn Maintenance Included**
1434SF
4 Bedrooms
2 Full Baths
2 Car Carport
Master Bath includes tiled floors, tiled shower/tub combo, new paint, new light fixtures, new countertop, new sink, faucet, new toilet, new mirror & large walk-in closet
Hall Bath includes tiled floors, new tiled tub shower/combo, new paint, new light fixtures, new countertop, new sink, new faucet, new mirror, new toilet & extra cabinet storage
New fans with light kits in all bedrooms!
Refinished Hardwood floors in living room, 3 bedrooms, and hallway!
Carpet in Master Bedroom
New blinds throughout the home!
Kitchen includes tiled flooring, updated countertops, sink, disposal, new light fixtures, new faucet, new dishwasher & gas range.
Extra storage cabinets in hall way.
Kitchen dining area with tiled floors!
Dishwasher
Gas Range
Plenty of cabinet storage space in kitchen
Laundry area with washer & dryer hookup connections & extra storage
Large family room with hardwood floors and large coat closet
Central heat and air
Fully enclosed private fenced yard
GREAT LOCATION!
Quite/safe neighborhood! Close to TTU and Medical District!
No Smoking
Minimum 1 year lease required.

Call Dannheim Realty
(806)407-2106
www.dannheimrealty.com

(RLNE3911473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4414 45th Street have any available units?
4414 45th Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 4414 45th Street have?
Some of 4414 45th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4414 45th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4414 45th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4414 45th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4414 45th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4414 45th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4414 45th Street does offer parking.
Does 4414 45th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4414 45th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4414 45th Street have a pool?
No, 4414 45th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4414 45th Street have accessible units?
No, 4414 45th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4414 45th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4414 45th Street has units with dishwashers.
