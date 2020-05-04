Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

4414 45th Street Available 08/01/20 Available August! 4 beds / 2 bath / 2 carport - PRE LEASING FOR AUGUST 2020

**Washer and Dryer and Lawn Maintenance Included**

1434SF

4 Bedrooms

2 Full Baths

2 Car Carport

Master Bath includes tiled floors, tiled shower/tub combo, new paint, new light fixtures, new countertop, new sink, faucet, new toilet, new mirror & large walk-in closet

Hall Bath includes tiled floors, new tiled tub shower/combo, new paint, new light fixtures, new countertop, new sink, new faucet, new mirror, new toilet & extra cabinet storage

New fans with light kits in all bedrooms!

Refinished Hardwood floors in living room, 3 bedrooms, and hallway!

Carpet in Master Bedroom

New blinds throughout the home!

Kitchen includes tiled flooring, updated countertops, sink, disposal, new light fixtures, new faucet, new dishwasher & gas range.

Extra storage cabinets in hall way.

Kitchen dining area with tiled floors!

Dishwasher

Gas Range

Plenty of cabinet storage space in kitchen

Laundry area with washer & dryer hookup connections & extra storage

Large family room with hardwood floors and large coat closet

Central heat and air

Fully enclosed private fenced yard

GREAT LOCATION!

Quite/safe neighborhood! Close to TTU and Medical District!

No Smoking

Minimum 1 year lease required.



Call Dannheim Realty

(806)407-2106

www.dannheimrealty.com



(RLNE3911473)