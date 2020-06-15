All apartments in Lubbock
4413 105th Street · (806) 787-4404
Location

4413 105th Street, Lubbock, TX 79424

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1736 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Location in Cooper ISD Available May 1st!! This 2 Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhome has an Open Concept, Hardwood Floors Throughout, Large Living Room with a Gas Fireplace. Kitchen has White Cabinetry with Black Granite, Large Island with Breakfast Bar, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Master Bedroom is on the First Floor with Large Bathroom, Soaking Tub and Separate Shower. Bedrooms 2 & 3 are on Second Floor with Full Bathroom and a Built In Desk Area. Oversized Rear Entry Garage & Turf Lawn for easy upkeep! Call today for your private showing!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4413 105th Street have any available units?
4413 105th Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 4413 105th Street have?
Some of 4413 105th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4413 105th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4413 105th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4413 105th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4413 105th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lubbock.
Does 4413 105th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4413 105th Street does offer parking.
Does 4413 105th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4413 105th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4413 105th Street have a pool?
No, 4413 105th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4413 105th Street have accessible units?
No, 4413 105th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4413 105th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4413 105th Street has units with dishwashers.
