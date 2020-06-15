4413 105th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great Location in Cooper ISD Available May 1st!! This 2 Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhome has an Open Concept, Hardwood Floors Throughout, Large Living Room with a Gas Fireplace. Kitchen has White Cabinetry with Black Granite, Large Island with Breakfast Bar, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Master Bedroom is on the First Floor with Large Bathroom, Soaking Tub and Separate Shower. Bedrooms 2 & 3 are on Second Floor with Full Bathroom and a Built In Desk Area. Oversized Rear Entry Garage & Turf Lawn for easy upkeep! Call today for your private showing!!