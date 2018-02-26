All apartments in Lubbock
Find more places like 2809 57th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lubbock, TX
/
2809 57th
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:22 PM

2809 57th

2809 57th Street · (806) 787-9034
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lubbock
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2809 57th Street, Lubbock, TX 79413
Caprock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1385 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Updated 3 Bedrooms/2 Baths /1 Car Garage **Washer and Dryer and Lawn Maintenance Included** Completely updated! Move in ready! 1385 SF Large Tiled living room with tons of windows for natural light. Separate tiled Dining Room. Master Bath includes tiled walk in shower, tiled floors, vanity. Large master bedroom with great windows for natural light, fan with light kit, new carpet and new paint. Hall Bath includes tiled shower/tub combo, tiled floors, large vanity with new counter tops, extra cabinetry storage, 2 framed mirrors. Fans with light kits in all bedrooms & living room! Blinds throughout the home! Large open concept kitchen with tiled floors, new counter tops, & tiled back splash,Stainless Steel Slide in Range,Stainless Steel Dishwasher ,Stainless Steel Vent-A-Hood,Stainless Steel Refrigerator. Separate eating area in kitchen with tiled floors! New carpet in all 3 bedrooms! Separate tiled laundry room with washer & dryer hookup connections and extra cabinetry storage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2809 57th have any available units?
2809 57th has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2809 57th have?
Some of 2809 57th's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2809 57th currently offering any rent specials?
2809 57th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2809 57th pet-friendly?
No, 2809 57th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lubbock.
Does 2809 57th offer parking?
Yes, 2809 57th does offer parking.
Does 2809 57th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2809 57th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2809 57th have a pool?
No, 2809 57th does not have a pool.
Does 2809 57th have accessible units?
No, 2809 57th does not have accessible units.
Does 2809 57th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2809 57th has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2809 57th?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oak Creek
5817 22nd St
Lubbock, TX 79407
Tuscany Place
6312 73rd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
Dakota Arms
6703 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
Icon at Lubbock
6216 66th St
Lubbock, TX 79424
Anatole at City View
4510 Ironton Ave
Lubbock, TX 79407
Indiana Village
701 N Indiana Ave
Lubbock, TX 79415
District West
2102 W Loop 289
Lubbock, TX 79407
Preserve at Prairie Pointe
8217 Avenue U
Lubbock, TX 79423

Similar Pages

Lubbock 1 BedroomsLubbock 2 Bedrooms
Lubbock Apartments with ParkingLubbock Dog Friendly Apartments
Lubbock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Plainview, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arnett BensonWheelock And Monterey
West EndBowie
South Overton

Apartments Near Colleges

Lubbock Christian UniversityTexas Tech University
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity