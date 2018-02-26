Amenities

Updated 3 Bedrooms/2 Baths /1 Car Garage **Washer and Dryer and Lawn Maintenance Included** Completely updated! Move in ready! 1385 SF Large Tiled living room with tons of windows for natural light. Separate tiled Dining Room. Master Bath includes tiled walk in shower, tiled floors, vanity. Large master bedroom with great windows for natural light, fan with light kit, new carpet and new paint. Hall Bath includes tiled shower/tub combo, tiled floors, large vanity with new counter tops, extra cabinetry storage, 2 framed mirrors. Fans with light kits in all bedrooms & living room! Blinds throughout the home! Large open concept kitchen with tiled floors, new counter tops, & tiled back splash,Stainless Steel Slide in Range,Stainless Steel Dishwasher ,Stainless Steel Vent-A-Hood,Stainless Steel Refrigerator. Separate eating area in kitchen with tiled floors! New carpet in all 3 bedrooms! Separate tiled laundry room with washer & dryer hookup connections and extra cabinetry storage