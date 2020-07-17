Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2124 10th is an adorable 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1500 sq ft. home with a 2 car garage, town-home, located within walking distance of local dining, shopping,TTU and in Lubbock ISD! This beautiful home comes with washer and dryer connections, granite counter-tops, vinyl plank flooring, and a corner gas fireplace! This home won't last long!



**Pictures are not of this exact unit, the layout is the same, the fixtures/finishes are different**



Managed by Coldwell Banker Property Management, please call 806-758-7928 to schedule a showing!