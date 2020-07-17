All apartments in Lubbock
Home
/
Lubbock, TX
/
2124 10th
Last updated July 9 2020 at 12:27 AM

2124 10th

2124 10th Street · (806) 758-7928
Location

2124 10th Street, Lubbock, TX 79401
North Overton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1532 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2124 10th is an adorable 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1500 sq ft. home with a 2 car garage, town-home, located within walking distance of local dining, shopping,TTU and in Lubbock ISD! This beautiful home comes with washer and dryer connections, granite counter-tops, vinyl plank flooring, and a corner gas fireplace! This home won't last long!

**Pictures are not of this exact unit, the layout is the same, the fixtures/finishes are different**

Managed by Coldwell Banker Property Management, please call 806-758-7928 to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2124 10th have any available units?
2124 10th has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2124 10th have?
Some of 2124 10th's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2124 10th currently offering any rent specials?
2124 10th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2124 10th pet-friendly?
Yes, 2124 10th is pet friendly.
Does 2124 10th offer parking?
Yes, 2124 10th offers parking.
Does 2124 10th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2124 10th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2124 10th have a pool?
No, 2124 10th does not have a pool.
Does 2124 10th have accessible units?
No, 2124 10th does not have accessible units.
Does 2124 10th have units with dishwashers?
No, 2124 10th does not have units with dishwashers.
