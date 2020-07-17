All apartments in Lubbock
Find more places like 1916 80th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lubbock, TX
/
1916 80th Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1916 80th Street

1916 80th Street · (806) 794-5800 ext. 4215
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lubbock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1916 80th Street, Lubbock, TX 79423

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1916 80th Street · Avail. Aug 14

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1463 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1916 80th Street Available 08/14/20 House Down The Street From Park & Near Local Restaurants! - This is a sight to see for your next move! With over 1400 square feet and being located near Strong Park, this value simply is too hard to pass up!
Ready for August 2020 move in, so give us a call today to for more information and tours!

Schools: Parson Elementary, Atkins Jr. High, and Monterey High School
Roommates Considered (3 @ $400 deposit per roommate)
Pets Considered, No Smoking In Property
***Will Only Hold For One Week***

(RLNE2606087)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 80th Street have any available units?
1916 80th Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1916 80th Street have?
Some of 1916 80th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 80th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1916 80th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 80th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1916 80th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1916 80th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1916 80th Street offers parking.
Does 1916 80th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1916 80th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 80th Street have a pool?
No, 1916 80th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1916 80th Street have accessible units?
No, 1916 80th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 80th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1916 80th Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1916 80th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Boston Creek
2701 44th St
Lubbock, TX 79413
Dakota Arms
6703 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
The Wyndham
4501 71st St
Lubbock, TX 79424
The Square at South Overton
1612 Avenue Y
Lubbock, TX 79401
Anatole at City View
4510 Ironton Ave
Lubbock, TX 79407
Indiana Village
701 N Indiana Ave
Lubbock, TX 79415
District West
2102 W Loop 289
Lubbock, TX 79407
Preserve at Prairie Pointe
8217 Avenue U
Lubbock, TX 79423

Similar Pages

Lubbock 1 BedroomsLubbock 2 Bedrooms
Lubbock Apartments with ParkingLubbock Dog Friendly Apartments
Lubbock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wolfforth, TX
Plainview, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arnett BensonWheelock And Monterey
West EndBowie
South Overton

Apartments Near Colleges

Lubbock Christian UniversityTexas Tech University
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity