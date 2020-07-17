Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1916 80th Street Available 08/14/20 House Down The Street From Park & Near Local Restaurants! - This is a sight to see for your next move! With over 1400 square feet and being located near Strong Park, this value simply is too hard to pass up!

Ready for August 2020 move in, so give us a call today to for more information and tours!



Schools: Parson Elementary, Atkins Jr. High, and Monterey High School

Roommates Considered (3 @ $400 deposit per roommate)

Pets Considered, No Smoking In Property

***Will Only Hold For One Week***



(RLNE2606087)