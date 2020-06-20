10012 Urbana Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground garage

This house will make you want to call it home. With its granite counter tops, tile flooring, and walk-in closets, you'll be amazed at the conveniences this house has.

Conveniently located across from one Frenship's elementary schools, your family will be within walking distance from a playground, classes, and walking trails.

Stainless steel appliances along with spacious floor plan allow you to entertain your family and guests in style.

Call today to see this beauty.

Built in one of Lubbock's newest additions, Windstone is just minutes from major thoroughfares and provides easy access to Lubbock's amenities.