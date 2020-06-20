All apartments in Lubbock
10012 Urbana Ave.

10012 Urbana Avenue · (806) 789-0124
Location

10012 Urbana Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79424

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
This house will make you want to call it home. With its granite counter tops, tile flooring, and walk-in closets, you'll be amazed at the conveniences this house has.
Conveniently located across from one Frenship's elementary schools, your family will be within walking distance from a playground, classes, and walking trails.
Stainless steel appliances along with spacious floor plan allow you to entertain your family and guests in style.
Call today to see this beauty.
Built in one of Lubbock's newest additions, Windstone is just minutes from major thoroughfares and provides easy access to Lubbock's amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10012 Urbana Ave. have any available units?
10012 Urbana Ave. has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 10012 Urbana Ave. have?
Some of 10012 Urbana Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10012 Urbana Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
10012 Urbana Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10012 Urbana Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10012 Urbana Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 10012 Urbana Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 10012 Urbana Ave. does offer parking.
Does 10012 Urbana Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10012 Urbana Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10012 Urbana Ave. have a pool?
No, 10012 Urbana Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 10012 Urbana Ave. have accessible units?
No, 10012 Urbana Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 10012 Urbana Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10012 Urbana Ave. has units with dishwashers.
