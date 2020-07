Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel oven Property Amenities dogs allowed cats allowed pool clubhouse 24hr gym hot tub accessible basketball court business center car wash area carport cc payments dog park e-payments online portal parking pet friendly tennis court

Extraordinary...Artfully designed...Incomparable style. Surrender yourself to the extraordinary, artfully designed, Summit Ridge Apartment Homes, surrounded by superb community features and resident privileges. Relax in your sparkling pool or heated spa. Or, unwind indoors in your beautiful clubhouse and enjoy a cup of coffee. Invigorate yourself on the sport court or in our state-of-the-art, 24-hour fitness center. Be sure to take advantage of the convenient business resource center complete with computers, printers, fax machine and copier. The incomparable style, design and luxury of Summit Ridge Apartment Homes await you. Indulge yourself!