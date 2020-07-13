All apartments in Lewisville
Hidden Creek.
Hidden Creek
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:51 PM

Hidden Creek

Open Now until 6pm
1200 College Pkwy · (972) 435-0726
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Savings
$500 off of First Full Month's Rent
Location

1200 College Pkwy, Lewisville, TX 75077

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1124 · Avail. Aug 8

$981

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Unit 1131 · Avail. now

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 0737 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0935 · Avail. now

$1,279

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 996 sqft

Unit 0136 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,338

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1074 sqft

Unit 1322 · Avail. now

$1,344

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1106 sqft

See 10+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0218 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,729

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1493 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hidden Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
valet service
24hr maintenance
business center
carport
coffee bar
e-payments
game room
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
trash valet
volleyball court
Hidden Creek Apartments is an artfully designed 362-unit community in Lewisville, Texas, offering stunning one, two, and three bedroom floor plans. Hidden Creek Apartments is a unique pet-friendly community that offers residents a standard of living that is surpassed by none. The community’s design affords residents the feel of a boutique resort while the apartments offer a custom home feel. Unrivaled property amenities, a quiet neighborhood location, as well as, one-of-a-kind outdoor recreational opportunities, are just some of the advantages of making Hidden Creek your home.

Hidden Creek’s Lewisville submarket is within one of the fastest growing cities in North Texas. It boasts nine championship golf courses within a five mile radius, a 2,000-acre nature preserve, and an A-Train commuter rail/transit infrastructure. From downtown living, transit, and new urbanism, to corporate campus environments, Lewisville is a community that offers a diverse range of options that are cost-eff

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $99-$189 Non-refundable, $500 refundable
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash $22, Pest control $2
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Open, covered, and garage.
Storage Details: Additional storage available

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Hidden Creek have any available units?
Hidden Creek has 22 units available starting at $981 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does Hidden Creek have?
Some of Hidden Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hidden Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Hidden Creek is offering the following rent specials: $500 off of First Full Month's Rent
Is Hidden Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Hidden Creek is pet friendly.
Does Hidden Creek offer parking?
Yes, Hidden Creek offers parking.
Does Hidden Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hidden Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hidden Creek have a pool?
Yes, Hidden Creek has a pool.
Does Hidden Creek have accessible units?
No, Hidden Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Hidden Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hidden Creek has units with dishwashers.

