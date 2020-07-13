Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage valet service 24hr maintenance business center carport coffee bar e-payments game room hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby online portal trash valet volleyball court

Hidden Creek Apartments is an artfully designed 362-unit community in Lewisville, Texas, offering stunning one, two, and three bedroom floor plans. Hidden Creek Apartments is a unique pet-friendly community that offers residents a standard of living that is surpassed by none. The community’s design affords residents the feel of a boutique resort while the apartments offer a custom home feel. Unrivaled property amenities, a quiet neighborhood location, as well as, one-of-a-kind outdoor recreational opportunities, are just some of the advantages of making Hidden Creek your home.



Hidden Creek’s Lewisville submarket is within one of the fastest growing cities in North Texas. It boasts nine championship golf courses within a five mile radius, a 2,000-acre nature preserve, and an A-Train commuter rail/transit infrastructure. From downtown living, transit, and new urbanism, to corporate campus environments, Lewisville is a community that offers a diverse range of options that are cost-eff