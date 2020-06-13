185 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lewisville, TX
The city of Lewisville is located in Denton County, Texas, and with a population of 95,290, it is one of the fastest-growing city populations in the United States! The city dates back to the 1840's and started to grow rapidly when the first railroad arrived in 1881. Known as the "City of Expanding Horizons," it has a thriving arts and cultural life, with the Medical Center of Lewisville Grant Theater and the Greater Arts Alliance serving as hubs for the arts. There are a number of parks and recreational facilities that help make the city thriving and beautiful.
Finding an apartment in Lewisville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.