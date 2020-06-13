Apartment List
/
TX
/
lewisville
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

185 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lewisville, TX

Finding an apartment in Lewisville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
$
Vista Ridge
23 Units Available
Bluffs at Vista Ridge
625 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1500 sqft
Lewisville apartments for rent with 24-hour maintenance and top-class amenities. Homes have private patios, balconies, crown molding and stainless steel sinks. Friendly neighborhood with large sun deck, swimming pool and BBQ kitchen.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Castle Hills
18 Units Available
Provenza at Windhaven
4900 Windhaven Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New apartment homes that come fully furnished. Ample community amenities, including a shuffleboard, fire pit and fitness center. Close to East Hill Park and Arbor Hills Nature Preserve.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
22 Units Available
Pine Prairie
951 Leora Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$947
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,511
1309 sqft
Convenient location with easy access to Sam Rayburn Tollway. Residents can take advantage of high energy fitness center, resident internet cafe and storage units. Units have kitchen pantry, W/D hookup and tall ceilings.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
18 Units Available
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1237 sqft
Beautifully appointed apartments with nine different floor plans. Peaceful community with two swimming pools, splash park, fitness center and media room. Close to I-35E, Highway 121 and the George Bush Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Lakepointe
108 Units Available
Hebron 121 Station
1 Hebron Station Circle, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,019
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,423
1679 sqft
Hebron 121 Station offers brand-new, luxury apartments in Lewisville, Texas, providing open and spacious one & two bedroom apartment homes. Surrounded by palm trees, our Lewisville, TX apartments deliver the ultimate in resort-style living.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Vista Ridge
12 Units Available
The Pointe at Vista Ridge
2701 MacArthur Blvd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1295 sqft
Recently renovated with upscale features like oversized closets, vaulted ceilings, and relaxing garden tubs. World-class resident perks include pool and hot tub, car wash station, media center, and a pet park for your best friend.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
25 Units Available
Bella Madera
650 Leora Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$922
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1045 sqft
Just far enough from Dallas to be tranquil but still accessible, residents of this property can get anywhere via the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Onsite gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub available. Units are recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
21 Units Available
Lantower Legacy Lakes
2600 Lake Ridge Rd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,161
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,043
1430 sqft
Situated across the street from East Hill Park. Apartments feature open-concept kitchens and private patios or balconies. Community offers amenities such as a resort-style lounge pool with built-in beverage center and poolside athletic center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
50 Units Available
Aura Castle Hills
1980 E State Highway 121, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1460 sqft
Aura Castle Hills presents the most sophisticated living experience in Lewisville, Texas — eclectic interiors, modern features and resort-inspired amenities create the community’s ambiance.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
The View on Fox Creek
201 W Southwest Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
882 sqft
The View on Fox Creek is located in one of the Dallas area’s fastest-growing suburbs, Lewisville, Texas. This highly-desirable community is just northwest of Downtown Dallas along Lewisville Lake.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
50 Units Available
Chapel Hill
300 E Round Grove Rd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$908
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,771
1394 sqft
A true resort community, Chapel Hill features luxury amenities like a putting green, volleyball courts and a concierge.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
21 Units Available
Hidden Creek
1200 College Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$992
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1493 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-35E. Floor plans feature private patios or balconies. Community offers a resort-style pool, outdoor spa, social lounge and 24-hour athletic center. Covered parking and private detached garages available by reservation.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
20 Units Available
Oak Forest
1531 S State Highway 121, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1278 sqft
Desirable location in Lewisville School district, just minutes from I-35 for easy commuting. Enjoy community with jogging trail, covered parking and pool. Luxury units feature granite counters, fireplace and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Lewisville Valley
10 Units Available
Villas at Waterchase
165 N Old Orchard Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
963 sqft
Abundant storage throughout every home with walk-in closets, kitchen pantry, and additional outdoor storage off of patio/balcony. Playground and lighted sports court for outdoor recreation. Resort-style pool. Five minutes to I-35E.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
18 Units Available
Somerset
256 E Corporate Dr, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
986 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments with cozy kitchens, fireplace, W/D hookups, walk-in closets, patio/balcony and carport parking. Enjoy two pools, cardio fitness center, car wash. Easy access to I-35E. Close to Central Park, shopping, dining.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:57pm
$
9 Units Available
Toscana at Valley Ridge
1400 W Valley Ridge Blvd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
936 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and patio/balcony. Ample community amenities, including a dog park, fire pit, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Located near I-35E. Shop at Vista Ridge Mall during your free time.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
27 Units Available
Round Grove
201 E Round Grove Rd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1322 sqft
Pet-friendly Lewisville apartments with 24-hour emergency maintenance, near Interstate 35. Hot tub, sand volleyball court and outdoor kitchen. Breakfast bar, exterior storage and brushed nickel fixtures in units. Gated community.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
20 Units Available
Ovation at Lewisville
2250 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,082
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality. Our warm and inviting apartment community is set among a beautifully landscaped neighborhood. Come and choose your new home today!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
The Pinnacle
146 Valley View Dr, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
929 sqft
On-site maintenance, management, and courtesy officer. Free covered parking. Open floor plans with wrap-around breakfast bar. Just one mile to I-35E, Central Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
15 Units Available
The Abbey at Vista Ridge
350 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1319 sqft
Luxurious apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring and digital thermostats. Minutes away from dining and entertainment via highways 35 and 121, which lead straight into downtown Dallas.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
17 Units Available
Summit Ridge
1070 Grandys Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1000 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature in-unit laundry, beautiful kitchens with granite counters and dishwasher. 24-hour fitness center, tennis court, pool and hot tub! Peaceful location with convenient business center resources.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
21 Units Available
Vistas on the Park
1002 S Edmonds Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
831 sqft
Great on-site amenities like a dog park, gym and pool. 1-2 bedroom pet-friendly units include granite countertops, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Close to I-35E, DART transportation, Lewisville Lake and Vista Ridge Mall.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:10pm
4 Units Available
Autumn Breeze Apartments
1679 S State Highway 121, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$944
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
963 sqft
Great location just a few miles from Lewisville Lake. Community features a basketball court, resort-style pool and fitness center. Pet-friendly with a community dog park. Large, spacious units.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Lakepointe
26 Units Available
The View at Lakeside
901 Lakeside Cir, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1254 sqft
Close to Hebron DCTA station for easy travel to Dallas, Carrollton, and Denton. Property features yoga studio, spa, cabana, 24-hour gym, and hot tub. Units have walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
City Guide for Lewisville, TX

"There wouldn't be no Alamo, / No Cowboys in the Superbowl... / No 'Lonesome Dove,' no 'Yellow Rose,' / If it wasn't for Texas" - Willie Nelson

The city of Lewisville is located in Denton County, Texas, and with a population of 95,290, it is one of the fastest-growing city populations in the United States! The city dates back to the 1840's and started to grow rapidly when the first railroad arrived in 1881. Known as the "City of Expanding Horizons," it has a thriving arts and cultural life, with the Medical Center of Lewisville Grant Theater and the Greater Arts Alliance serving as hubs for the arts. There are a number of parks and recreational facilities that help make the city thriving and beautiful.

Having trouble with Craigslist Lewisville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lewisville, TX

Finding an apartment in Lewisville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLewisville 3 BedroomsLewisville Accessible ApartmentsLewisville Apartments under $1,000
Lewisville Apartments under $900Lewisville Apartments with BalconyLewisville Apartments with GarageLewisville Apartments with GymLewisville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLewisville Apartments with Move-in Specials
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Apartments with PoolLewisville Apartments with Washer-DryerLewisville Dog Friendly ApartmentsLewisville Furnished ApartmentsLewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District