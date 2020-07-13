Apartment List
/
TX
/
lewisville
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:36 AM

195 Apartments for rent in Lewisville, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lewisville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
$
43 Units Available
Discovery at the Realm
3600 Windhaven Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,140
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1078 sqft
Welcome to Discovery at The Realm, where life goes exploring and discovers a retreat from the pace of the everyday.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
16 Units Available
Summit Ridge
1070 Grandys Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature in-unit laundry, beautiful kitchens with granite counters and dishwasher. 24-hour fitness center, tennis court, pool and hot tub! Peaceful location with convenient business center resources.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
60 Units Available
Chapel Hill
300 E Round Grove Rd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$919
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1394 sqft
A true resort community, Chapel Hill features luxury amenities like a putting green, volleyball courts and a concierge.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
22 Units Available
Hidden Creek
1200 College Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1493 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-35E. Floor plans feature private patios or balconies. Community offers a resort-style pool, outdoor spa, social lounge and 24-hour athletic center. Covered parking and private detached garages available by reservation.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
Vista Ridge
The Pointe at Vista Ridge
2701 MacArthur Blvd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,507
1295 sqft
Recently renovated with upscale features like oversized closets, vaulted ceilings, and relaxing garden tubs. World-class resident perks include pool and hot tub, car wash station, media center, and a pet park for your best friend.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
111 Units Available
Lakepointe
Hebron 121 Station
1 Hebron Station Circle, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$964
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,398
1679 sqft
Hebron 121 Station offers brand-new, luxury apartments in Lewisville, Texas, providing open and spacious one & two bedroom apartment homes. Surrounded by palm trees, our Lewisville, TX apartments deliver the ultimate in resort-style living.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
25 Units Available
Bella Madera
650 Leora Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$919
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1045 sqft
Just far enough from Dallas to be tranquil but still accessible, residents of this property can get anywhere via the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Onsite gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub available. Units are recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Somerset
256 E Corporate Dr, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$868
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
986 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments with cozy kitchens, fireplace, W/D hookups, walk-in closets, patio/balcony and carport parking. Enjoy two pools, cardio fitness center, car wash. Easy access to I-35E. Close to Central Park, shopping, dining.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
25 Units Available
Lakepointe
The View at Lakeside
901 Lakeside Cir, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1254 sqft
Close to Hebron DCTA station for easy travel to Dallas, Carrollton, and Denton. Property features yoga studio, spa, cabana, 24-hour gym, and hot tub. Units have walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
24 Units Available
Castle Hills
Provenza at Windhaven
4900 Windhaven Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,105
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New apartment homes that come fully furnished. Ample community amenities, including a shuffleboard, fire pit and fitness center. Close to East Hill Park and Arbor Hills Nature Preserve.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
25 Units Available
Lantower Legacy Lakes
2600 Lake Ridge Rd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1430 sqft
Situated across the street from East Hill Park. Apartments feature open-concept kitchens and private patios or balconies. Community offers amenities such as a resort-style lounge pool with built-in beverage center and poolside athletic center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
$
10 Units Available
Toscana at Valley Ridge
1400 W Valley Ridge Blvd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
936 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and patio/balcony. Ample community amenities, including a dog park, fire pit, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Located near I-35E. Shop at Vista Ridge Mall during your free time.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
19 Units Available
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,002
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,088
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1237 sqft
Beautifully appointed apartments with nine different floor plans. Peaceful community with two swimming pools, splash park, fitness center and media room. Close to I-35E, Highway 121 and the George Bush Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
31 Units Available
Round Grove
201 E Round Grove Rd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1322 sqft
Pet-friendly Lewisville apartments with 24-hour emergency maintenance, near Interstate 35. Hot tub, sand volleyball court and outdoor kitchen. Breakfast bar, exterior storage and brushed nickel fixtures in units. Gated community.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
19 Units Available
The Vines
247 E Corporate Dr, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
897 sqft
I-35 and the Cinemark theater are only minutes away, but many residents of this community are content with the onsite pool, volleyball court and gym. Recently renovated units have their own patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
25 Units Available
Ovation at Lewisville
2250 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,142
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality. Our warm and inviting apartment community is set among a beautifully landscaped neighborhood. Come and choose your new home today!
Verified

1 of 91

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
26 Units Available
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,082
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,987
1386 sqft
Constructed to exceed your dreams, Cypress at Lewisville was built with intent. Our fine community blends experience and puts residents in the heart of convenience.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
18 Units Available
Oak Forest
1531 S State Highway 121, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1278 sqft
Desirable location in Lewisville School district, just minutes from I-35 for easy commuting. Enjoy community with jogging trail, covered parking and pool. Luxury units feature granite counters, fireplace and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
18 Units Available
Timber Creek Square
The Glen at Lewisville
248 E Southwest Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
916 sqft
Located close to sports venues, retail shopping and diverse dining options. Units feature modern appliances, open interiors, wood-burning fireplaces and private outdoor space. Community has excellent customer service and maintenance.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
1 Unit Available
Timber Creek Square
Windsor Court
247 E Southwest Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with a W/D hookup and fully furnished kitchens. Enjoy a gym, courtyard and playground on site. Close to Vista Ridge Mall for convenient shopping and dining. Near I-35E.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
22 Units Available
Pine Prairie
951 Leora Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$957
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1309 sqft
Convenient location with easy access to Sam Rayburn Tollway. Residents can take advantage of high energy fitness center, resident internet cafe and storage units. Units have kitchen pantry, W/D hookup and tall ceilings.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
21 Units Available
Vue Castle Hills
5500 State Highway 121, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,101
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1397 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite countertops, plush carpets and ceramic tile flooring. Privacy of a personal patio, balcony or backyard. Athletic center, outdoor pool and resident lounge with coffee bar and billiards.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
20 Units Available
The View on Fox Creek
201 W Southwest Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
882 sqft
The View on Fox Creek is located in one of the Dallas area’s fastest-growing suburbs, Lewisville, Texas. This highly-desirable community is just northwest of Downtown Dallas along Lewisville Lake.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
8 Units Available
Cottages on Edmonds
1716 S Edmonds Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
925 sqft
Recently renovated community with an open floor plan, faux-wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances. On-site business center, billiards room, fitness center, and spacious green space.
City Guide for Lewisville, TX

"There wouldn't be no Alamo, / No Cowboys in the Superbowl... / No 'Lonesome Dove,' no 'Yellow Rose,' / If it wasn't for Texas" - Willie Nelson

The city of Lewisville is located in Denton County, Texas, and with a population of 95,290, it is one of the fastest-growing city populations in the United States! The city dates back to the 1840's and started to grow rapidly when the first railroad arrived in 1881. Known as the "City of Expanding Horizons," it has a thriving arts and cultural life, with the Medical Center of Lewisville Grant Theater and the Greater Arts Alliance serving as hubs for the arts. There are a number of parks and recreational facilities that help make the city thriving and beautiful.

Having trouble with Craigslist Lewisville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lewisville, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lewisville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLewisville 3 BedroomsLewisville Accessible ApartmentsLewisville Apartments under $1,000
Lewisville Apartments under $900Lewisville Apartments with BalconyLewisville Apartments with GarageLewisville Apartments with GymLewisville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLewisville Apartments with Move-in Specials
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Apartments with PoolLewisville Apartments with Washer-DryerLewisville Dog Friendly ApartmentsLewisville Furnished ApartmentsLewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District