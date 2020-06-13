Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:17 AM

132 Accessible Apartments for rent in Lewisville, TX

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
21 Units Available
Lantower Legacy Lakes
2600 Lake Ridge Rd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,161
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1430 sqft
Situated across the street from East Hill Park. Apartments feature open-concept kitchens and private patios or balconies. Community offers amenities such as a resort-style lounge pool with built-in beverage center and poolside athletic center.
1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
20 Units Available
Ovation at Lewisville
2250 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,082
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality. Our warm and inviting apartment community is set among a beautifully landscaped neighborhood. Come and choose your new home today!
1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Vista Ridge
20 Units Available
Bluffs at Vista Ridge
625 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1500 sqft
Lewisville apartments for rent with 24-hour maintenance and top-class amenities. Homes have private patios, balconies, crown molding and stainless steel sinks. Friendly neighborhood with large sun deck, swimming pool and BBQ kitchen.
1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:20am
17 Units Available
Summit Ridge
1070 Grandys Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1000 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature in-unit laundry, beautiful kitchens with granite counters and dishwasher. 24-hour fitness center, tennis court, pool and hot tub! Peaceful location with convenient business center resources.
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Lakepointe
15 Units Available
Lakepointe Residences
2025 Lakepointe Dr, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,122
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,859
1428 sqft
Convenient Lakepointe Drive location with beautiful views. Pet-friendly apartments with access to on-site dog park. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, wood-burning fireplaces and interior stairways. Access to attached garage.
1 of 91

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
34 Units Available
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,082
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,877
1386 sqft
Constructed to exceed your dreams, Cypress at Lewisville was built with intent. Our fine community blends experience and puts residents in the heart of convenience.
1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:08am
$
17 Units Available
Rose Hill
850 Leora Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living near shopping, dining, and entertainment. Many upgrades including oval soaking tubs, beveled shaker panel cabinetry, and nickel hardware. Pool with fountains and on-site storage facilities.
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:17am
$
9 Units Available
Toscana at Valley Ridge
1400 W Valley Ridge Blvd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
936 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and patio/balcony. Ample community amenities, including a dog park, fire pit, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Located near I-35E. Shop at Vista Ridge Mall during your free time.
1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
16 Units Available
Vue Castle Hills
5500 State Highway 121, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,101
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1397 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite countertops, plush carpets and ceramic tile flooring. Privacy of a personal patio, balcony or backyard. Athletic center, outdoor pool and resident lounge with coffee bar and billiards.
1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
6 Units Available
Cottages on Edmonds
1716 S Edmonds Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
925 sqft
Recently renovated community with an open floor plan, faux-wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances. On-site business center, billiards room, fitness center, and spacious green space.
1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:19am
Lakepointe
16 Units Available
Tuscany at Lakepointe
805 Lakeside Cir, Lewisville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1137 sqft
Luxury community ideal for those who need to be close to the freeway. Fantastic views. This lakeside gated community offers a grill area, fitness center, and playgrounds. Updated interiors.
Results within 1 mile of Lewisville
1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Castle Hills
32 Units Available
Keystone At Castle Hills
4600 N Josey Ln, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$956
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,534
1390 sqft
Prime location surrounded by greenery and park space. Community offers three swimming pools, a 24-hour gym and cyber cafe. Apartments have fireplaces with mantels, sunrooms, Nest thermostats and more.
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
8 Units Available
Mustang Park Apartments
4645 Plano Pkwy, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,275
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe apartments offer walk-in closets, private balconies, kitchen islands and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to pool, gym and clubhouse. Close to I-35E, Lewisville Lake, several golf courses and numerous shopping and dining venues.
1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Indian Creek
17 Units Available
ARIUM Creekside
3620 Huffines Blvd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,165
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1316 sqft
Situated in the Lewisville School District close to the Vista Ridge Mall and RJ McInnish park. Luxury units include built-in bookshelves, walk-in closets and French doors to outdoor space. Community offers residents pool and parking.
1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Indian Creek
29 Units Available
Rialto by Cortland
4230 Fairway Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,103
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,996
1273 sqft
This modern development offers a large selection of amenities, including resort-style swimming pools, wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, French-door refrigerators, granite countertops and private garages.
Results within 5 miles of Lewisville
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Indian Creek
41 Units Available
Residences at the Collection
4025 Huffines Blvd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,008
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,141
1786 sqft
Residences at the Collections takes luxury apartment living to a new high. The new pet-friendly community in Carollton's Indian Creek neighborhood features modern kitchens with stainless-steel appliances. Located minutes from downtown Dallas.
1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:18am
40 Units Available
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1259 sqft
Station House is Frisco's newest and most luxurious urban living apartment home community and is part of Frisco Station, a 240-acre master-planned, mixed-use district with corporate office and hotel facilities, planned restaurant, entertainment and
1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:17am
16 Units Available
Oxford at the Boulevard
2010 S Corinth St, Corinth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1325 sqft
Oxford at the Boulevard in Corinth, Texas, are upscale apartments with all the latest amenities, like granite countertops, a saltwater pool and a great fitness center. Near shopping and entertainment.
1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:13am
Valley Ranch
47 Units Available
Hyde Park at Valley Ranch
10201 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
946 sqft
Broadstone Valley Ranch has well-maintained 1-2 bedroom units (with walk-in closets) to fit your fast-paced urban lifestyle. This pet-friendly community has flexible e-payment options, modern alarm systems, and on-campus tennis courts.
1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:58am
$
61 Units Available
Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,269
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1228 sqft
Unwind in unparalleled luxury at the Domain at the Gate Apartments, where suburban tranquility meets urban sophistication.
1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:58am
28 Units Available
Oxford at Lakeview
3300 South Garrison Road, Corinth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1353 sqft
Welcome to Oxford at Lake View, the premier luxury apartments in Corinth, Texas. Featuring incredible apartment homes and unparalleled communal amenities for all to enjoy, Oxford at Lake View offers unmatched luxury for each of its residents.
1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
15 Units Available
Westbridge
2300 Marsh Ln, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$916
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1093 sqft
The Dallas North Tollway can take residents of this community anywhere they want to go. Amenities include yoga studio, swimming pool, fire pit and 24-hour gym. Units feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
157 Units Available
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way, Frisco, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,340
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1203 sqft
Lucia is a brand new, luxury apartment community located in Frisco, TX adjacent to The Star.
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
80 Units Available
Jefferson Silverlake
1775 State Highway 26, Grapevine, TX
Studio
$1,333
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,471
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1237 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.

June 2020 Lewisville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lewisville Rent Report. Lewisville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lewisville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Lewisville rents increased moderately over the past month

Lewisville rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lewisville stand at $1,041 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,294 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Lewisville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Lewisville, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.1% over the past year.

    Lewisville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Lewisville, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Lewisville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Lewisville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,294 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.6% increase in Lewisville.
    • While Lewisville's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lewisville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Lewisville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

