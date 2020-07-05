994 Regency Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room pool hot tub

Spacious 4 bed, 3 bath family home in Lewisville's Valley Vista in a fantastic location! Open floorplan throughout, plantation shutters in the formal dining & living rooms, great-sized master suite, game room and a pool! The kitchen has a walk-in pantry, center island, and plenty of storage space! En suite master with dual sinks, separate tub and shower, and custom walk-in closet. Versatile upstairs game room with space for a playroom or office. The oversized lot creates a backyard oasis complete with stunning pool and spa! Convenient location with easy access to parks, schools, shopping, and freeways. Lawn maintenance and pool services are provided in the rent amount.