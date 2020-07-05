All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated March 14 2020 at 5:19 AM

994 Regency Drive

994 Regency Drive · No Longer Available
Location

994 Regency Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
pool
hot tub
Spacious 4 bed, 3 bath family home in Lewisville's Valley Vista in a fantastic location! Open floorplan throughout, plantation shutters in the formal dining & living rooms, great-sized master suite, game room and a pool! The kitchen has a walk-in pantry, center island, and plenty of storage space! En suite master with dual sinks, separate tub and shower, and custom walk-in closet. Versatile upstairs game room with space for a playroom or office. The oversized lot creates a backyard oasis complete with stunning pool and spa! Convenient location with easy access to parks, schools, shopping, and freeways. Lawn maintenance and pool services are provided in the rent amount.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 994 Regency Drive have any available units?
994 Regency Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 994 Regency Drive have?
Some of 994 Regency Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 994 Regency Drive currently offering any rent specials?
994 Regency Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 994 Regency Drive pet-friendly?
No, 994 Regency Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 994 Regency Drive offer parking?
No, 994 Regency Drive does not offer parking.
Does 994 Regency Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 994 Regency Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 994 Regency Drive have a pool?
Yes, 994 Regency Drive has a pool.
Does 994 Regency Drive have accessible units?
No, 994 Regency Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 994 Regency Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 994 Regency Drive has units with dishwashers.

