Spacious open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace. Eat in kitchen with breakfast bar. Combined living and family room. Master bathroom has garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet. Split bedrooms for privacy. Large open patio in back. Rear facing garage. Easy access to highway. Neutral colors throughout. Ready for immediate move in.