Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome home to this move-in ready, open-concept home with 2 story ceilings soaring high at 18 feet! Home comes with a gourmet kitchen overlooking the great room for easy entertainment. Enjoy the natural lighting as it shines through the oversized windows. Recently updated with light gray wood-like ceramic tiles, silestone countertops in the kitchen, large patio and so much more. Home is conveniently located near major highways such as Highway 121 and I-35.