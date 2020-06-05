915 Azalia Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom in the Sylvan Creek Subdivision. This home features large closets and comfortably sized bedrooms. The living room is completed with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace to stay warm by. Great kitchen and dining space! French doors open out to a private fenced-in backyard including grass and an open patio composed of stone. This beautiful home will not last long! Schedule your showing today!