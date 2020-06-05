Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom in the Sylvan Creek Subdivision. This home features large closets and comfortably sized bedrooms. The living room is completed with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace to stay warm by. Great kitchen and dining space! French doors open out to a private fenced-in backyard including grass and an open patio composed of stone. This beautiful home will not last long! Schedule your showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 915 Azalia Drive have any available units?
915 Azalia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 915 Azalia Drive have?
Some of 915 Azalia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 Azalia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
915 Azalia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.