All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 915 Azalia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
915 Azalia Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

915 Azalia Drive

915 Azalia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

915 Azalia Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom in the Sylvan Creek Subdivision. This home features large closets and comfortably sized bedrooms. The living room is completed with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace to stay warm by. Great kitchen and dining space! French doors open out to a private fenced-in backyard including grass and an open patio composed of stone. This beautiful home will not last long! Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 Azalia Drive have any available units?
915 Azalia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 915 Azalia Drive have?
Some of 915 Azalia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 Azalia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
915 Azalia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 Azalia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 915 Azalia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 915 Azalia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 915 Azalia Drive offers parking.
Does 915 Azalia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 Azalia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 Azalia Drive have a pool?
No, 915 Azalia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 915 Azalia Drive have accessible units?
No, 915 Azalia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 915 Azalia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 915 Azalia Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Madera
650 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Pine Prairie
951 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
The Pinnacle
146 Valley View Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Windsor Court
247 E Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Discovery at the Realm
3600 Windhaven Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75056
Provenza at Windhaven
4900 Windhaven Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75056
Tuscany at Lakepointe
805 Lakeside Cir
Lewisville, TX 75057
Hidden Creek
1200 College Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75077

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District