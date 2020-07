Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautifully updated home in a quaint, well kept neighborhood! Recent updates include all new interior paint, new carpet, updated kitchen and bathrooms. 4 spacious bedrooms, and lots of storage space. Large backyard has plenty of room to play and relax! Available for lease first week of August. Lease includes fridge in kitchen. Agent and tenant to verify schools and square footage. Pet Restrictions apply, no more than two pets, 15lb weight restriction, breed restriction may apply.