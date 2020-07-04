All apartments in Lewisville
601 Elm Creek Drive
Last updated July 3 2019 at 9:29 AM

601 Elm Creek Drive

601 Elm Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

601 Elm Creek Drive, Lewisville, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful brick home features a large open floor plan with kitchen that opens up to a large living and dining room. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop range and large kitchen island. Austin stone fireplace with hardwood floors and open floor plan which is exceptional for entertaining. Master bedroom is on the ground floor with a nice sized master bath and two walk-in closets. Nice laundry & mud room! Spacious backyard with HUGE patio and Pergola cover! Quick access to Lewisville Lake, Toyota, Stonebriar Mall, Golfing, restaurants and much more! Tenant to verify sq ftg, and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Elm Creek Drive have any available units?
601 Elm Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 Elm Creek Drive have?
Some of 601 Elm Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Elm Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
601 Elm Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Elm Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 601 Elm Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 601 Elm Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 601 Elm Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 601 Elm Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Elm Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Elm Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 601 Elm Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 601 Elm Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 601 Elm Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Elm Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 Elm Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

