601 Elm Creek Drive

This beautiful brick home features a large open floor plan with kitchen that opens up to a large living and dining room. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop range and large kitchen island. Austin stone fireplace with hardwood floors and open floor plan which is exceptional for entertaining. Master bedroom is on the ground floor with a nice sized master bath and two walk-in closets. Nice laundry & mud room! Spacious backyard with HUGE patio and Pergola cover! Quick access to Lewisville Lake, Toyota, Stonebriar Mall, Golfing, restaurants and much more! Tenant to verify sq ftg, and schools.