5808 Hamilton Drive

Welcome to this beautiful 3 bedroom stone and brick home with an immaculate drive-up appeal! You will love with open concept with hardwood floors, abundant natural light, and extensive living and dining areas! The dreamy kitchen is equipped with granite counters, stylish cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a large island The luxurious master boasts tall windows, and an en-suite bathroom complete with a spa tub, walk-in shower, and dual sinks. This stunning home also showcases additional bedrooms, an outdoor covered patio, and a large, private backyard that is perfect for entertaining!