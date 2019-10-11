All apartments in Lewisville
5808 Hamilton Drive

5808 Hamilton Dr
Location

5808 Hamilton Dr, Lewisville, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Welcome to this beautiful 3 bedroom stone and brick home with an immaculate drive-up appeal! You will love with open concept with hardwood floors, abundant natural light, and extensive living and dining areas! The dreamy kitchen is equipped with granite counters, stylish cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a large island The luxurious master boasts tall windows, and an en-suite bathroom complete with a spa tub, walk-in shower, and dual sinks. This stunning home also showcases additional bedrooms, an outdoor covered patio, and a large, private backyard that is perfect for entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5808 Hamilton Drive have any available units?
5808 Hamilton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5808 Hamilton Drive have?
Some of 5808 Hamilton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5808 Hamilton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5808 Hamilton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5808 Hamilton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5808 Hamilton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 5808 Hamilton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5808 Hamilton Drive offers parking.
Does 5808 Hamilton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5808 Hamilton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5808 Hamilton Drive have a pool?
No, 5808 Hamilton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5808 Hamilton Drive have accessible units?
No, 5808 Hamilton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5808 Hamilton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5808 Hamilton Drive has units with dishwashers.

