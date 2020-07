Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

MOVE-IN READY Luxury Townhome in Gated Community-The Manors at Vista Ridge . Great Location, Good Community Features! Granite Counter tops, Wood floors, stainless steel appliances! Upstairs patio with Community pool view, and downstairs patio by the little community park with tree line. Convenient to shopping, airport and three freeway access. This community is located beside canal which has walking trail.