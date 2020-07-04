518 Hunters Glen Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Fabulous updates & located in a prime, convenient location! Lovely single story, half-duplex on cul-de-sac. Updates include beautiful, wood-like vinyl floors, fresh paint & 2in blinds throughout. Granite countertops, upgraded stainless steel appliances, beadboard backsplash & hardware in kitchen. Both full baths updated with granite vanity countertops, shower tile, upgraded cabinets, lighting & hardware. Light & bright with neutral colors and vaulted ceilings & wood-burning fireplace in family living-dining with quaint fenced patio. Split bedroom layout. Nice, private backyard with patio and grassy area. Great curb appeal with welcoming front patio. Ideal location close to schools, shopping, easy access to I-35