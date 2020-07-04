All apartments in Lewisville
518 Hunters Glen Street
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:48 AM

518 Hunters Glen Street

518 Hunters Glen Street · No Longer Available
Location

518 Hunters Glen Street, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fabulous updates & located in a prime, convenient location! Lovely single story, half-duplex on cul-de-sac. Updates include beautiful, wood-like vinyl floors, fresh paint & 2in blinds throughout. Granite countertops, upgraded stainless steel appliances, beadboard backsplash & hardware in kitchen. Both full baths updated with granite vanity countertops, shower tile, upgraded cabinets, lighting & hardware. Light & bright with neutral colors and vaulted ceilings & wood-burning fireplace in family living-dining with quaint fenced patio. Split bedroom layout. Nice, private backyard with patio and grassy area. Great curb appeal with welcoming front patio. Ideal location close to schools, shopping, easy access to I-35

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

