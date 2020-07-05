All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 515 Pine Bluff Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
515 Pine Bluff Drive
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:26 AM

515 Pine Bluff Drive

515 Pinebluff Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

515 Pinebluff Dr, Lewisville, TX 75067
Lewisville Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Wonderful Cozy Home Well Established Neighborhood - Property Id: 47978

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms, well lit with lots of windows, cozy wood-burning fireplace and hearth, mantle combo, fenced backyard, 2 car garage, great school district, quiet street, recent, stainless steel appliances, new tile in laundry room and kitchen area, refrigerator/freezer on bottom with ice maker, large shade trees, nicely landscaped and interior updated in 2014, large kitchen window facing backyard, nice front porch with swing. Fenced with large trees. Vaulted ceiling in living room and ceiling fans in every room. Newly remodeled tub/shower in guest bathroom. Available now for lease, minimum 16 mos. 1st and last month's rent required as the security deposit plus a $45 background screening for every adult in the household.
NO Housing vouchers accepted! Utilities paid separately and cable/internet is optional.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/47978
Property Id 47978

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4918310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Pine Bluff Drive have any available units?
515 Pine Bluff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 Pine Bluff Drive have?
Some of 515 Pine Bluff Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 Pine Bluff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
515 Pine Bluff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Pine Bluff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 515 Pine Bluff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 515 Pine Bluff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 515 Pine Bluff Drive offers parking.
Does 515 Pine Bluff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 Pine Bluff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Pine Bluff Drive have a pool?
No, 515 Pine Bluff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 515 Pine Bluff Drive have accessible units?
No, 515 Pine Bluff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Pine Bluff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 Pine Bluff Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Catalina
998 Bellaire Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Wimbledon
1420 W Main St
Lewisville, TX 75067
Bella Madera
650 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Ovation at Lewisville
2250 South Valley Parkway
Lewisville, TX 75067
Windsor Court
247 E Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
The View at Lakeside
901 Lakeside Cir
Lewisville, TX 75057
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Summit Ridge
1070 Grandys Ln
Lewisville, TX 75077

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District