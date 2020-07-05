515 Pine Bluff Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Wonderful Cozy Home Well Established Neighborhood - Property Id: 47978



Charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms, well lit with lots of windows, cozy wood-burning fireplace and hearth, mantle combo, fenced backyard, 2 car garage, great school district, quiet street, recent, stainless steel appliances, new tile in laundry room and kitchen area, refrigerator/freezer on bottom with ice maker, large shade trees, nicely landscaped and interior updated in 2014, large kitchen window facing backyard, nice front porch with swing. Fenced with large trees. Vaulted ceiling in living room and ceiling fans in every room. Newly remodeled tub/shower in guest bathroom. Available now for lease, minimum 16 mos. 1st and last month's rent required as the security deposit plus a $45 background screening for every adult in the household.

NO Housing vouchers accepted! Utilities paid separately and cable/internet is optional.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/47978

Property Id 47978



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4918310)