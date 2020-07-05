306 W Corporate Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pet friendly

***Available for an August 23rd Move-in*** Home Features 3 Bdrms, 2 Baths & has Easy Access to 35E and SH121! Spacious Living Room with Brick Wood Burning Fireplace. Dining Area Open to the Kitchen with Electric Cook Top, Ample Storage and Counter Space & Breakfast Bar. Spacious Master Suite has Dual Sinks and Generously Sized Closet. Good Sized Secondary Bedrooms. Backyard with Privacy Fence & Charming Patio.

Assigned alley parking. $250 Non-refundable pet fee for 1 approved pet (no dogs over 30 lbs).