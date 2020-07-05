All apartments in Lewisville
306 W Corporate Drive
Last updated August 19 2019 at 10:48 PM

306 W Corporate Drive

306 West Corporate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

306 West Corporate Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
***Available for an August 23rd Move-in*** Home Features 3 Bdrms, 2 Baths & has Easy Access to 35E and SH121! Spacious Living Room with Brick Wood Burning Fireplace. Dining Area Open to the Kitchen with Electric Cook Top, Ample Storage and Counter Space & Breakfast Bar. Spacious Master Suite has Dual Sinks and Generously Sized Closet. Good Sized Secondary Bedrooms. Backyard with Privacy Fence & Charming Patio.
Assigned alley parking. $250 Non-refundable pet fee for 1 approved pet (no dogs over 30 lbs).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 W Corporate Drive have any available units?
306 W Corporate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 W Corporate Drive have?
Some of 306 W Corporate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 W Corporate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
306 W Corporate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 W Corporate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 W Corporate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 306 W Corporate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 306 W Corporate Drive offers parking.
Does 306 W Corporate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 W Corporate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 W Corporate Drive have a pool?
No, 306 W Corporate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 306 W Corporate Drive have accessible units?
No, 306 W Corporate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 306 W Corporate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 W Corporate Drive has units with dishwashers.

