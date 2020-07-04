2783 Safe Harbor Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 3 Living Areas or Gameroom. Oversized Master has separate sitting area that can be used as a Nursery or Media Room. Open floor plan, Oversized Kitchen with Island, Granite, Stainless Steel Appliances including a Fridge and Gas Cooktop. Fresh Paint throughout, New Wood, Covered Front Porch, Large Backyard, Security Door, Storm Door and 2 Car Garage. Master Bedroom up with Retreat and Laundry Up along with 3 other Bedrooms. One Bedroom down with Full Bathroom. Lots of Storage in the house. Conveniently located in Meridian Subdivision near Lewisville Lake, Pier 121, Easy access to 121 and Nebraska Furniture Mart, Toyota, and Top Golf. Pets case by case. HOA paid by Landlord.