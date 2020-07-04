All apartments in Lewisville
2783 Safe Harbor Drive

Location

2783 Safe Harbor Drive, Lewisville, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 3 Living Areas or Gameroom. Oversized Master has separate sitting area that can be used as a Nursery or Media Room. Open floor plan, Oversized Kitchen with Island, Granite, Stainless Steel Appliances including a Fridge and Gas Cooktop. Fresh Paint throughout, New Wood, Covered Front Porch, Large Backyard, Security Door, Storm Door and 2 Car Garage. Master Bedroom up with Retreat and Laundry Up along with 3 other Bedrooms. One Bedroom down with Full Bathroom. Lots of Storage in the house. Conveniently located in Meridian Subdivision near Lewisville Lake, Pier 121, Easy access to 121 and Nebraska Furniture Mart, Toyota, and Top Golf. Pets case by case. HOA paid by Landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2783 Safe Harbor Drive have any available units?
2783 Safe Harbor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2783 Safe Harbor Drive have?
Some of 2783 Safe Harbor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2783 Safe Harbor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2783 Safe Harbor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2783 Safe Harbor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2783 Safe Harbor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2783 Safe Harbor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2783 Safe Harbor Drive offers parking.
Does 2783 Safe Harbor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2783 Safe Harbor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2783 Safe Harbor Drive have a pool?
No, 2783 Safe Harbor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2783 Safe Harbor Drive have accessible units?
No, 2783 Safe Harbor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2783 Safe Harbor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2783 Safe Harbor Drive has units with dishwashers.

