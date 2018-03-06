2537 Jacobson Drive

Amenities

Beautifully Crafted 3-2.2-2 Townhome in Lewisville. Interior features 2 living areas, 2 dining areas. Large kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar and fridge included. Huge master bedroom up with sitting area, open balcony, dual sinks, separate shower and tub, walk in closet. Spacious spare bedrooms up on 3rd story. 2nd Covered balcony off 2nd floor. Large living room on 1st floor with half bath. 2 half bathrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Fenced yard, covered back patio, 2 car garage. Close to schools, highways and shopping!