Last updated April 15 2019 at 10:14 PM

2537 Jacobson Drive

2537 Jacobson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2537 Jacobson Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Crafted 3-2.2-2 Townhome in Lewisville. Interior features 2 living areas, 2 dining areas. Large kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar and fridge included. Huge master bedroom up with sitting area, open balcony, dual sinks, separate shower and tub, walk in closet. Spacious spare bedrooms up on 3rd story. 2nd Covered balcony off 2nd floor. Large living room on 1st floor with half bath. 2 half bathrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Fenced yard, covered back patio, 2 car garage. Close to schools, highways and shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2537 Jacobson Drive have any available units?
2537 Jacobson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2537 Jacobson Drive have?
Some of 2537 Jacobson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2537 Jacobson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2537 Jacobson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2537 Jacobson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2537 Jacobson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2537 Jacobson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2537 Jacobson Drive offers parking.
Does 2537 Jacobson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2537 Jacobson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2537 Jacobson Drive have a pool?
No, 2537 Jacobson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2537 Jacobson Drive have accessible units?
No, 2537 Jacobson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2537 Jacobson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2537 Jacobson Drive has units with dishwashers.

