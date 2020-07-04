All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:03 AM

2529 Jacobson Drive

Location

2529 Jacobson Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
SHORT TERM LEASE! LOCATION LOCATION! Spacious Townhome in quiet neighborhood. Gorgeous Wood Flooring throughout main living areas, See-Through fireplace, upgraded lighting. Flexible Floorplan, First floor flex can be Bedroom, Living, Office, Media! Full Bath on First Floor, Fenced Yard, 2 Patios! Private Deck on Main floor off Kitchen. Gourmet Kitchen boosts of Gas Cooktop, Rich Stained Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar allows for more seating and entertaining! Pre-Paid Residential Service Warranty valid thru May 2022. Monthly HOA fee includes sprinkler system, structure insurance, Exterior Maintenance, Fence, Community Pool, Front Yard Mowing and Landscape! 3 Minutes to I35 or Highway 121!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2529 Jacobson Drive have any available units?
2529 Jacobson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2529 Jacobson Drive have?
Some of 2529 Jacobson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2529 Jacobson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2529 Jacobson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2529 Jacobson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2529 Jacobson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2529 Jacobson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2529 Jacobson Drive offers parking.
Does 2529 Jacobson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2529 Jacobson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2529 Jacobson Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2529 Jacobson Drive has a pool.
Does 2529 Jacobson Drive have accessible units?
No, 2529 Jacobson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2529 Jacobson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2529 Jacobson Drive has units with dishwashers.

