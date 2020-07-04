2529 Jacobson Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

SHORT TERM LEASE! LOCATION LOCATION! Spacious Townhome in quiet neighborhood. Gorgeous Wood Flooring throughout main living areas, See-Through fireplace, upgraded lighting. Flexible Floorplan, First floor flex can be Bedroom, Living, Office, Media! Full Bath on First Floor, Fenced Yard, 2 Patios! Private Deck on Main floor off Kitchen. Gourmet Kitchen boosts of Gas Cooktop, Rich Stained Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar allows for more seating and entertaining! Pre-Paid Residential Service Warranty valid thru May 2022. Monthly HOA fee includes sprinkler system, structure insurance, Exterior Maintenance, Fence, Community Pool, Front Yard Mowing and Landscape! 3 Minutes to I35 or Highway 121!