2525 Sandy Creek Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking media room

This pristine, like new, gorgeous home is located on a premium lot that backs up to the beautiful Arbor Hills Nature Preserve. It includes 2 master suites, 3 secondary bedrooms, One of the secondary bedrooms is down along with master. The gourmet, modern designed kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and custom cabinets with an eat at bar and dining area. It opens up to the family room with a gas fireplace. Upstairs is the second master and 2 secondary bedrooms, 2 full baths, a game room and media room! Plantation shutters on all windows! Come see it today! 10-18-19 SELLER UPDATED THE DOWNSTAIRS FLOORING WITH ENGINEERED HARDWOOD IN THE ENTRY, LIVING, DINING AND KITCHEN!