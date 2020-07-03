All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated October 18 2019 at 11:06 PM

2525 Sandy Creek Lane

2525 Sandy Creek Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2525 Sandy Creek Ln, Lewisville, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
media room
This pristine, like new, gorgeous home is located on a premium lot that backs up to the beautiful Arbor Hills Nature Preserve. It includes 2 master suites, 3 secondary bedrooms, One of the secondary bedrooms is down along with master. The gourmet, modern designed kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and custom cabinets with an eat at bar and dining area. It opens up to the family room with a gas fireplace. Upstairs is the second master and 2 secondary bedrooms, 2 full baths, a game room and media room! Plantation shutters on all windows! Come see it today! 10-18-19 SELLER UPDATED THE DOWNSTAIRS FLOORING WITH ENGINEERED HARDWOOD IN THE ENTRY, LIVING, DINING AND KITCHEN!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 Sandy Creek Lane have any available units?
2525 Sandy Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2525 Sandy Creek Lane have?
Some of 2525 Sandy Creek Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2525 Sandy Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2525 Sandy Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 Sandy Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2525 Sandy Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2525 Sandy Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2525 Sandy Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 2525 Sandy Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2525 Sandy Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 Sandy Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 2525 Sandy Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2525 Sandy Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 2525 Sandy Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 Sandy Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2525 Sandy Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.

