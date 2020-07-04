2522 Adam Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful like new well maintained town-home with gorgeous kitchen, granite counters, SS appliances, refrigerator, washer, dryer included, plenty of cabinet space in kitchen that is open to dining and living rooms. All bedrooms are upstairs, huge master bedroom with a beautiful balcony, spacious bathroom and ample closet space. 2 car garage, common areas and yard maintained by HOA that is paid by the landlord. Great convenient location near restaurants, shopping, and lake Lewisville. Easy access to HWY 121, I-35, and Dallas North Tollway