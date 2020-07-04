All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated December 31 2019 at 1:35 PM

2522 Adam Lane

2522 Adam Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2522 Adam Lane, Lewisville, TX 75056

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful like new well maintained town-home with gorgeous kitchen, granite counters, SS appliances, refrigerator, washer, dryer included, plenty of cabinet space in kitchen that is open to dining and living rooms. All bedrooms are upstairs, huge master bedroom with a beautiful balcony, spacious bathroom and ample closet space. 2 car garage, common areas and yard maintained by HOA that is paid by the landlord. Great convenient location near restaurants, shopping, and lake Lewisville. Easy access to HWY 121, I-35, and Dallas North Tollway

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2522 Adam Lane have any available units?
2522 Adam Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2522 Adam Lane have?
Some of 2522 Adam Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2522 Adam Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2522 Adam Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2522 Adam Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2522 Adam Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2522 Adam Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2522 Adam Lane offers parking.
Does 2522 Adam Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2522 Adam Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2522 Adam Lane have a pool?
No, 2522 Adam Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2522 Adam Lane have accessible units?
No, 2522 Adam Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2522 Adam Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2522 Adam Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

