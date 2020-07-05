2460 Deer Run

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool 24hr maintenance

Beautiful brick & stone entry greets you in this large 3br,3b home in Lewisville. Wood floors, soaring ceilings and 2 story picture windows make for a very light and bright family room! This home has designer touches throughout with neutral paint, iron case spindles and stone fireplace. Flex room for formal dining, formal living or study. Spectacular open kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances and gas stove. Huge master suite with large walk-in closet and oversized shower. Shaded back patio with easy access to community pool. This home will go quick! Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.