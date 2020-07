Amenities

Welcome home to 243 Sherburne Street! This stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome is filled with upgrades galore including granite countertops, wood plank flooring downstairs, and additional storage throughout. Centrally located just off Business 121 in Lewisville this townhome is in the perfect location for avid travelers and business professionals alike! Make 243 Sherburne your next home today!