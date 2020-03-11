2427 Deer Run

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

There is room for the whole family in this charming, single-story nestled on a large corner lot. Unwind in the spacious family room graced with vaulted ceilings, a cozy brick fireplace and a wet bar or prepare meals in the cheery kitchen boasting stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets and a pantry. End the day in the private master suite featuring a tray ceiling, skylight and hugh walk-in closet. Enjoy cool evenings relaxing on the large covered patio. Great location in a quiet neighborhood near schools, parks, shopping and dining. Easy access to 121, 35e, George Bush and the A-train.