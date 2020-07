Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Come see this handsome traditionally styled 2 story home on an oversized lot. You are welcomed into this home with warm wood floors throughout, large windows filling the family room and kitchen with tons of natural light, and striking floor to ceiling stone fireplace. This home features a formal dining, study, open concept kitchen with adjoining breakfast nook, fresh paint, new carpet and remodeled master bath. Come see today before it is gone!