Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This fairly new luxury 1 story house has upgrades including wood floors, granite counters, stainless appliances and backsplash. Open floor plan with computer niche and large laundry room. About 8 minutes to The Shops at Highland Village. 5 minutes to Lewisville Lake. Excellent location for commute to DFW airport and all Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex cities! House is ½ mile west of I-35E, on the northwest corner of FM 407 aka Justin Rd and McGee Ln in north Lewisville.