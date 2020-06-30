All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1940 Helen Lane

1940 Helen Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1940 Helen Lane, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great 3beds and 2bath single story house in Lewisville. Walking distance to schools and central parks, Close to shopping and highways. New flooring is installed last week!! No Carpet inside and check out beautiful new flooring which is not updated on house pictures. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, white cabinet, new faucet and new SS appliances. Big size master bathroom with separate shower and walk-in closet. freshly painted and new light fixtures. Washer and Dryer in utility room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1940 Helen Lane have any available units?
1940 Helen Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1940 Helen Lane have?
Some of 1940 Helen Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1940 Helen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1940 Helen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1940 Helen Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1940 Helen Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1940 Helen Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1940 Helen Lane offers parking.
Does 1940 Helen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1940 Helen Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 Helen Lane have a pool?
No, 1940 Helen Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1940 Helen Lane have accessible units?
No, 1940 Helen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 Helen Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1940 Helen Lane has units with dishwashers.

