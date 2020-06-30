1940 Helen Lane

Amenities

Great 3beds and 2bath single story house in Lewisville. Walking distance to schools and central parks, Close to shopping and highways. New flooring is installed last week!! No Carpet inside and check out beautiful new flooring which is not updated on house pictures. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, white cabinet, new faucet and new SS appliances. Big size master bathroom with separate shower and walk-in closet. freshly painted and new light fixtures. Washer and Dryer in utility room.