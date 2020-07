Amenities

Beautifully kept greenbelt adjacent home in Lewisville! Large open concept kitchen with granite counter tops, island, double ovens and bay window shutters. Side entry parking with paved space for 3rd car. Flexible floor plan with 2 living rooms. Spacious master bathroom with walk in closet, large garden tub, and a walk-in shower. Minutes from DFW airport, major highways, and walking distance to a premier park. Landlord lives down the street.