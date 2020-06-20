All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated July 25 2019

1887 Trail Ridge Dr

1887 Trail Ridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1887 Trail Ridge Dr, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 09/15/19 Darling Victorian Home - Property Id: 141235

Available mid-September 2019 - Darling Victorian Home in a Great Neighborhood, Marcus High School district, Beautiful Trees and Large Covered Front Porch with Old Fashion Porch Swing!! Huge Living Room with Beautiful Laminate Flooring, Vaulted Beam Ceiling and Tall Wood Burning Fireplace. Lovely Kitchen has Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, New Flat Cook Top, Ceramic Tile Floors and Tons of Cabinets!! Spacious Master Bedroom has a Large Walk-in Closet and Updated Bathroom with Granite C-Tops & Whirlpool Tub with Ceramic Tile Surround. Master also has a back entrance into the Laundry Room!! 2 Big Guest Bedrooms with New Carpet and New Ceiling Fans! Updated Guest Bath! Lots of Extra Hall Storage! Terrific Backyard for Pets and Entertaining!!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1887 Trail Ridge Dr have any available units?
1887 Trail Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1887 Trail Ridge Dr have?
Some of 1887 Trail Ridge Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1887 Trail Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1887 Trail Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1887 Trail Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1887 Trail Ridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1887 Trail Ridge Dr offer parking?
No, 1887 Trail Ridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1887 Trail Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1887 Trail Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1887 Trail Ridge Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1887 Trail Ridge Dr has a pool.
Does 1887 Trail Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 1887 Trail Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1887 Trail Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1887 Trail Ridge Dr has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
