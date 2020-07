Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come and see this fully updated, bright and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Lewisville! Nothing has been untouched. Beautiful new wood flooring in main and carpets in bedrooms. Kitchen is modern with new counters, fixtures, and cabinets. Two living areas - lots of natural light flowing through this home! Master suite has a designated bath and all bedrooms have plenty of storage. Enjoy entertaining in the large fenced back yard with ample shade from established trees. Welcome Home!