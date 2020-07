Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home within walking distance of greenbelt, park, and playground. Master suite upstairs and all other rooms down. Garage conversion for extra living space and large utility room. Backyard with covered deck and storage shed. New carpet, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Pet accepted on a case-by-case basis. Listing agent is related to the owner and will be the property manager.