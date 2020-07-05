All apartments in Lewisville
1616 Reno Run

1616 Reno Run · No Longer Available
Location

1616 Reno Run, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful updated home located in the Lewisville School District. All appliances including HVAC were purchased between 2017 and 2018. The washer and dryer are included in rental. Have lovely fresh painted white cabinets with butcher block countertops with a beautiful French door to patio. The patio is covered and backyard has a nine foot privacy wood fence. Don't let this one get away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 Reno Run have any available units?
1616 Reno Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1616 Reno Run have?
Some of 1616 Reno Run's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1616 Reno Run currently offering any rent specials?
1616 Reno Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 Reno Run pet-friendly?
No, 1616 Reno Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1616 Reno Run offer parking?
Yes, 1616 Reno Run offers parking.
Does 1616 Reno Run have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1616 Reno Run offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 Reno Run have a pool?
No, 1616 Reno Run does not have a pool.
Does 1616 Reno Run have accessible units?
No, 1616 Reno Run does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 Reno Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1616 Reno Run has units with dishwashers.

