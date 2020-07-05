1616 Reno Run

Beautiful updated home located in the Lewisville School District. All appliances including HVAC were purchased between 2017 and 2018. The washer and dryer are included in rental. Have lovely fresh painted white cabinets with butcher block countertops with a beautiful French door to patio. The patio is covered and backyard has a nine foot privacy wood fence. Don't let this one get away!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
