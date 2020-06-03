1610 Solway Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Light, bright, clean with tons of updates! Spacious stacked formals with vaulted ceiling, fresh neutral paint and updated lighting. Kitchen features solidstone counters, stainless appliances and cheery breakfast room with view of large backyard. Large Family room with floor to ceiling fireplace, cathedral ceiling, built in wet bar and warm wood floors. Spacious Master with wood floors, ceiling fan and updated private bath. Two secondary bedrooms with fesh carpet and 2in blinds. Hall bath with updated tub shower combo. Nicely landscaped yard, huge 28x12 covered patio, storage shed, and sprinkler system. Updated zoned HVAC. 3D Virtual Tour $50 app fee per adult APPLY ONLINE.