Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:49 AM

1610 Solway Drive

Location

1610 Solway Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067
Lewisville Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Light, bright, clean with tons of updates! Spacious stacked formals with vaulted ceiling, fresh neutral paint and updated lighting. Kitchen features solidstone counters, stainless appliances and cheery breakfast room with view of large backyard. Large Family room with floor to ceiling fireplace, cathedral ceiling, built in wet bar and warm wood floors. Spacious Master with wood floors, ceiling fan and updated private bath. Two secondary bedrooms with fesh carpet and 2in blinds. Hall bath with updated tub shower combo. Nicely landscaped yard, huge 28x12 covered patio, storage shed, and sprinkler system. Updated zoned HVAC. 3D Virtual Tour $50 app fee per adult APPLY ONLINE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 Solway Drive have any available units?
1610 Solway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1610 Solway Drive have?
Some of 1610 Solway Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 Solway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1610 Solway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 Solway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1610 Solway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1610 Solway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1610 Solway Drive offers parking.
Does 1610 Solway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1610 Solway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 Solway Drive have a pool?
No, 1610 Solway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1610 Solway Drive have accessible units?
No, 1610 Solway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 Solway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1610 Solway Drive has units with dishwashers.

