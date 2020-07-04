Lovely home on a quiet street in Lewisville near great schools. This home has warm hardwood floors with a study and 3 bedrooms. The Fridge is included in the rent which saves you money. This home is in great condition and has been recently painted. Come on out to see it.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1553 Shannon Drive have any available units?
1553 Shannon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1553 Shannon Drive have?
Some of 1553 Shannon Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1553 Shannon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1553 Shannon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.